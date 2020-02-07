Norsk Hydro fourth-quarter earnings miss expectations on weak aluminum prices

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro headquarters in Oslo, Norway May 8, 2019, REUTERS/Terje Solsvik/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Norsk Hydro on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings on lower metal prices and said it expects global aluminum supply to outstrip demand in 2020.

Underlying October-December earnings before interest and tax rose to 560 million Norwegian crowns ($60.69 million) from 534 million crowns a year earlier, lagging the average estimate of 1.02 billion crowns in a company-provided poll.

It maintained an annual dividend of 1.25 crowns per share, while analysts on average had expected a decline to 1.20 crowns.

The Norwegian company, one of the world’s biggest makers of aluminum, said that it expected global aluminum demand for 2020 to grow between 0% and 2% compared with 2019.

However, the industry’s global output will likely exceed demand by between 0.5 million and 1 million tonnes and hence Hydro must continue to slash costs in an effort to boost results, the company said.

“Our improvement efforts will continue with full force, in line with our agenda toward lifting profitability and driving sustainability,” Chief Executive Officer Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

Hydro last year gradually restored output at its Brazilian operation after a spill in 2018 that led to the forced curtailment of alumina production, the key raw material used to make metal at the company’s smelters.