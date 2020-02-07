Norsk Hydro misses fourth-quarter expectations on weak prices

OSLO (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Norsk Hydro on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on falling metal prices and said it expects global supply to outstrip demand in 2020.

The company’s shares fell more than 9% to a six-month low in early trade as major business units missed forecasts, analysts said.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax rose to 560 million Norwegian crowns ($60.69 million) from 534 million crowns a year earlier, but lagged the 1.02 billion expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

It maintained an annual dividend of 1.25 crowns per share, while analysts on average had expected a decline to 1.20 crowns.

The Norwegian company, one of the world’s biggest makers of aluminum, said that it expected global aluminum demand for 2020 to grow by 0-2%.

However, the industry’s global output will likely exceed demand by 500,000 to 1 million tonnes and so Hydro must continue to slash costs in an effort to boost results, the company said.

Aluminum prices are currently trading at $1,733 per tonne, up from a recent two-year low of $1,685 per tonne but still down 8.5% in the last 12 months.

“Our improvement efforts will continue with full force, in line with our agenda toward lifting profitability and driving sustainability,” CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

Hydro last year gradually restored output at its Brazilian operation after a spill in 2018 that led to the forced curtailment of production of alumina used to make aluminum.

Still, the bauxite mining and alumina refinery unit fell to a loss of 75 million crowns in the fourth quarter after a profit of 493 million a year earlier.

The metal-making smelter operation swung to a profit of 155 million crowns from a loss of 677 million a year earlier, but still lost almost 1.3 billion crowns for 2019 as a whole.

“Both of the major divisions appear to have underperformed our expectations, as well as those of the financial market,” brokers DNB Markets wrote in a note to clients.

They were trading down 7.5% at 29.16 crowns at 0819 GMT and are down 20% in the last 12 months.