FILE PHOTO: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

(Reuters) - North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed a Republican-authored bill requiring voters to present photo identification, saying it would disenfranchise poor, minority and elderly voters.

Republicans have a large enough majority in the state legislature to override Cooper’s veto until January, when several Democrats who won seats in November will take office.