North Carolina student critical, another held after shooting

(Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was in critical condition after being shot at the school early Monday, and another student was immediately taken into custody, police said.

The David W. Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, a suburb just southeast of Charlotte, was releasing students to their parents following the shooting, which was still being investigated, police said.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured by police,” the Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The wounded student was being treated at a hospital and was reported to be in critical condition. No further details were available on the student’s wounds.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the students.