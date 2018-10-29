North Carolina student dies in shooting, fellow student held

(Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Monday after an argument with a fellow student, who was quickly taken into custody, police said.

The incident sparked a brief lockdown at the David W. Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, a suburb just southeast of Charlotte, until police responded and students were released to their parents, authorities said.

Police said they were investigating the shooting, but were convinced that it was an isolated incident.

“All I can tell you at this point was that there a fight between two students,” Matthews Police Captain Stason Tyrrell told reporters at the scene.

The wounded student, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to a local hospital and later died there, Tyrrell said. The suspected shooter was also not identified.

A school resource officer called police after the shooting, which occurred in a hallway.