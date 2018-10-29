FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

North Carolina student wounded, another held after shooting

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A student at a North Carolina high school was taken into custody early Monday after another student was shot at the school and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

The David W. Butler High School in Matthews, North Carolina, a suburb just southeast of Charlotte, was placed on lockdown after the incident, local news media reported.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured by police,” the Matthews Police Department said on Facebook.

The wounded student’s condition was unknown, police said.

Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis

