Two city employees killed in shooting at North Carolina municipal building

(Reuters) - Two city employees were killed in a shooting at a public works building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and two other people were wounded, a city official said on Friday.

Winston-Salem city manager Lee Garrity said in an email that authorities would disclose further information about the shooting at a news conference at 2 p.m. EST.

A city employee told WXII 12 News that the shooting occurred at about 6:45 a.m. and stemmed from an argument between two other workers.

“On behalf of the City Council, I want to express how deeply saddened we are by the tragic event that occurred this morning involving employees at our Sanitation facility on Lowery Street,” Mayor Allen Joines wrote on the city’s Facebook page.

The Winston-Salem Police Department was not immediately available for comment on the shooting.