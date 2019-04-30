Two dead, four injured in shooting at University of North Carolina, Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - Two people were killed and four others wounded - two with life-threatening injuries - in a shooting on Tuesday at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to the Mecklenburg Emergency Management Services Agency.

Local media reported that a suspect believed to be a student at the school was taken into custody.

Television station WBTV in Charlotte reported that gunfire erupted about 5:45 p.m. (2145 GMT) near the university’s Kennedy Hall administrative building, and that one person had been arrested.

The Mecklenburg EMS, an independent agency that handles emergency services for the county, confirmed on Twitter that two people were dead on the scene and that four others were taken to a nearby hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries. A spokesman, Lester Oliva, also confirmed the casualty toll.