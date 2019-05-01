University of North Carolina identifies victims in deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - The University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Wednesday announced the identities of the two people killed and four injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that rocked the school on its last day of classes for the semester.

The dead were Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, university Chancellor Philip Dubois told WBT radio on Tuesday.

The wounded students were Drew Pescaro, 19; Sean Dehart, 20; Emily Houpt, 23; and Ramy Alramadhan, 20, Dubois said. He said that all four were expected to recover, with one already released from the hospital.

Police in Charlotte charged UNC Charlotte student Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, with two counts of murder and four of attempted murder.

They offered no explanation for the suspect’s motive.

Students on the campus spent a harrowing night as police searched door-to-door for any other suspects, not giving people the all-clear to move around until almost dawn.