June 22, 2018 / 3:35 AM / in an hour

Japan orders banks to report suspicious transfers by Japan-North Korea JVs: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator has ordered the country’s banks to report any suspicious money transfers involving 10 Japan-North Korea joint ventures, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

A government official and a manager at a major Japanese bank said the Financial Services Agency (FSA) on Monday told Japanese banks and credit associations to report such transfers. Reuters was unable to identify the 10 firms suspected.

The FSA had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Additional reporting and writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Stephen Coates

