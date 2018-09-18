FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 7:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S.'s Pompeo to host U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will host a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea on Sept. 27, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“That meeting will give the secretary a chance to update the Security Council on our efforts toward the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as well as underscore the need for all member states to enforce existing sanctions,” Nauert told a media briefing.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

