May 29, 2019

EU executive says membership talks should start with North Macedonia

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Macedonia should start membership negotiations to join the European Union, the European Commission formally recommended on Wednesday.

The recommendation followed a meeting of the Commission in Brussels, said Johannes Hahn, the EU commissioner in change of enlargement on Twitter. EU governments must agree to allow talks to start.

The ex-Yugoslav republic changed its name from Macedonia, this year opening the way to join NATO in 2020.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

