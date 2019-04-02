U.S.
April 2, 2019 / 1:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Four dead in 'multiple homicide' at North Dakota business

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were found dead on Monday after a “multiple homicide” at a North Dakota property management business, police said.

The bodies of three men and a woman were found inside RJR Maintenance and Management in the city of Mandan, the city’s police chief, Jason Ziegler, told a televised news conference. Police did not give the cause of death or the identities of the victims.

“This is currently being treated as a multiple homicide investigation,” Ziegler said.

Police did not have a motive but believed the “public at large” was not in danger, Ziegler said.

“It looks like an isolated incident,” he said, adding: “We are looking for a suspect.”

Reporting by Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Peter Cooney

