Police arrest local man in quadruple North Dakota murder

(Reuters) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man on Thursday on charges that he killed four people at a business in a North Dakota town, officials said.

Chad Isaak of Washburn, North Dakota, was arrested in connection with killings on April 1 at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, a suburb of Bismarck, Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler said at a press conference late on Thursday.

Police identified the dead as RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and three employees, Adam Fuehrer, 42; Lois Cobb, 45; and William Cobb, 50. Media reports said the four co-workers were also close friends. The victims were “shot and/or stabbed,” Ziegler said.

“At this time, the motive for the crime is unknown,” he said. “It’s still part of our investigation.”

The chief also said it was unclear whether all four people were targeted or some were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police said they were not looking for other suspects. They had said earlier in the week the general public was not in danger.

Security video at the business helped police identify the suspect, officials said.

Isaak lives in a mobile-home park managed by RJR about 35 miles north of Mandan, police said. The Bismarck Tribune reported that court records show no criminal record for Isaak. It identified him as a local chiropractor.

Isaak was being held in the McLean County jail. No bond information was available early Friday and it was unclear if he had an attorney.