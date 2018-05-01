Britain intervenes in Daily Mirror-Express deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain ordered regulators on Tuesday to investigate the Daily Mirror publisher’s deal to buy the Express tabloids because of the potential impact on the titles’ editorial policies and the need for a range of views in newspapers.

A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Trinity Mirror (TNI.L) scooped up titles including the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine for 127 million pounds ($173.5 million) in February in the biggest shake up of Britain’s cut-throat newspaper industry in decades.

Media secretary Matt Hancock asked media regulator Ofcom to examine whether the deal would have any impact on the free expression of opinion and editorial decision marking. He asked the competition regulator to look at whether there would still be a sufficient plurality of views in the sector.

($1 = 0.7319 pounds)