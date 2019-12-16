Australia's Northern Star to buy 50% stake in KCGM for $800 million

(Reuters) - Gold miner Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX) said on Tuesday it had entered into an agreement with Australian unit of Newmont Gold Corp (NEM.N) to buy 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) for $800 million.

KCGM is a joint venture between Newmont and Saracen Mineral Holdings (SAR.AX) and includes the super pit in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, among other deposits.

Northern Star said the deal would be funded through A$480 million ($325.73 million) in debt, A$765 million institutional placement and a share purchase plan targeting to raise up to A$50 million.