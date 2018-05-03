FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

China cites North Korean leader as saying denuclearization is resolute position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the resolute position of North Korea, China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday cited the isolated state’s leader, Kim Jong Un, as telling a visiting senior Chinese diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi.

Wang told Kim that China supported an end to the state of war on the Korean peninsula and North Korea’s switch to economic construction, the ministry added.

Wang is currently visiting Pyongyang.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

