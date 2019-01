Police officers and security personnel stand guard next to a train similar to one seen during previous visits by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - A train believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un left a station in the Chinese capital on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.

Kim was invited to Beijing by Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit China amid negotiations for a second summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. Neither Chinese nor North Korean state media have disclosed details of the visit.