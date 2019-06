FILE PHOTO: China’s President Xi Jinping attends a session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan June 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping has arrived in North Korea, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

Xi will be in North Korea for two days, becoming the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years, and could bring fresh support measures for its floundering, sanctions-bound economy.