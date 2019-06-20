Chinese and North Korean leaders agree to strengthen bilateral ties: KCNA

A television screen shows Chinese state media CCTV's footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang, in Beijing, China June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that amid “serious and complicated” international affairs, developing North Korea and China’s relationship is good for both countries and regional peace, North Korean state media said on Friday.

The two leaders, meeting in a summit in Pyongyang since Thursday, agreed to have close strategic communication and deepen cooperation in various fields, KCNA said.

Kim said Xi’s visit is a crucial occasion to show the world the unchanging friendship between North Korea and China, KCNA said.