SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media said on Thursday that China’s state councillor Wang Yi met with the North’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho in Pyongyang where they discussed bilateral ties and issues regarding the Korean Peninsula.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho speaks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The report from state news agency KCNA did not go into detail on the issues discussed.