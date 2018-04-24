FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 24, 2018 / 9:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe says upcoming North Korea summits could mend ties between North, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said success at upcoming summits North Korea has planned with South Korea and the United States could also mean North Korea and Japan could normalize ties, the South’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters after he attends a cherry blossom viewing party at Shinjuku Gyoen park in Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“The success of the two summits means North Korea’s nuclear and missiles issue as well as the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea will be resolved, and in that case North Korea and Japan will be able to move on from the past and normalize ties,” Abe was cited as saying in a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Abe also asked Moon to raise the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea during the inter-Korean summit on Friday, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.

In response, Moon told Abe he plans to tell North Korea’s Kim Jong Un that resolving the abductees issue will contribute in creating peace in Northeast Asia.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.