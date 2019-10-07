Japanese coast guard rescues 20 crew of North Korean fishing vessel after collision

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan Coast Guard said on Monday it had rescued more than 20 crew members from a North Korean fishing vessel which collided with a Japanese patrol boat that was chasing it out of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“We don’t know how many were on board in the first place, but we were informed that more than 20 were rescued. It appears probably no one else is left in the water,” a Japan Coast Guard official said.

The incident occurred 350 km (217 miles) northwest of Noto peninsula in central Japan, the official said.