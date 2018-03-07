FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 10:06 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russia condemns new U.S. sanctions on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned new U.S. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang after Washington concluded that North Korea had used the chemical warfare agent VX to kill the half-brother of leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia in 2017.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said any sanctions which were imposed unilaterally and not under the auspices of the United Nations were illegitimate.

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had imposed the new sanctions on Pyongyang.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

