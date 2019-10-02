World News
October 2, 2019 / 3:46 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

France 'extremely worried' after North Korean missile test

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Reports of new North Korean ballistic missile launches are “extremely worrying”, France’s Foreign Affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

“Such an act cannot contribute to serious negotiations,” a spokeswoman for the ministry added after North Korea fired what may have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile from off its east coast, a day after it announced the resumption of talks with the United States on ending its nuclear program.

Reporting by John Irish ; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Christian Lowe

Reporting by John Irish ; Editing by Matthias Blamont and Christian Lowe
