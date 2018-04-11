FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Putin says to meet South Korean leader in Russia in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he plans to hold talks in Russia with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in June, and they will discuss tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the State Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 5, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Putin, who was addressing a group of foreign ambassadors in a speech aired on state television, warned that the situation in the world is worrying, but said he hoped that common sense would prevail.

He said Russia would respect all its obligations under international law and it would build constructive relations with foreign partners.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe

