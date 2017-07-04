FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. requests U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea missile launch
July 4, 2017 / 7:54 PM / a month ago

U.S. requests U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea missile launch

1 Min Read

A man watches a TV broadcasting still photographs released by North Korea's state-run television KRT of North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea.Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - The United States has requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea's latest missile launch, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the meeting of the 15-member council was likely to be scheduled for Wednesday. Pyongyang said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched a first intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, which analysts said could put all of Alaska in range for the first time.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney

