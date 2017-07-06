FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China can do more to pressure N. Korea to curb arms program: U.S. State Department
July 6, 2017 / 7:00 PM / a month ago

China can do more to pressure N. Korea to curb arms program: U.S. State Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes China can do much more to increase pressure on North Korea over its nuclear arms and ballistic missile programs and will continue to urge Beijing to curb Pyongyang's activities, the State Department said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also told reporters at a briefing that Washington sees no equivalence between North Korea's weapons programs and U.S.-South Korean military exercises. As a result, she said, the United States opposes a Russian-Chinese plan calling for both sides to freeze their activities.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by David Alexander

