Japan PM says U.N. sanctions on North Korea must be firmly imposed
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 12:54 AM / in a month

Japan PM says U.N. sanctions on North Korea must be firmly imposed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that United Nations sanctions on North Korea needed to be firmly imposed.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after North Korea's missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Abe, speaking to reporters, said that the international community must send a clear message to North Korea over its provocative actions.

North Korea fired a missile on Friday that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang’s recent test of a powerful nuclear bomb.

Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
