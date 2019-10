Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea’s latest launch of ballistic missiles and said it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.

The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.