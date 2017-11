SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the “Hwasong-15” that can reach all of the United States, the isolated country’s state media said on Wednesday.

A woman walks past a television broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The missile is the North’s most powerful ever, and it flew 950 km (590 miles) for 53 minutes while reaching an altitude of 4,475 km (2,781 miles), according to a statement read by a television presenter.