May 16, 2018 / 5:14 PM / in an hour

Odds in favor of going ahead with U.S.-North Korea summit: Bolton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The odds are still in favor of going ahead with a June summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday, despite Pyongyang’s threat to call off the unprecedented meeting.

“I think those are the odds; we are trying to be both optimistic and realistic at the same time,” Bolton said in an interview with Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade show.”

“We are going to do everything we can to come to a successful meeting, but we are not going to back away from the objective of that meeting, which is complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea,” said Bolton, who was singled out for criticism when Pyongyang made the threat.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

