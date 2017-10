Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures before boarding a plane during his departure at the international airport in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart in a telephone call on Tuesday that it is urgent that the United States and North Korea “put the brakes” on mutually irritating words and actions, the ministry said.