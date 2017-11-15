FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says envoy to North Korea will exchange views on matters between two countries
November 15, 2017 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says envoy to North Korea will exchange views on matters between two countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that a senior diplomat traveling to North Korea as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping will exchange views on matters between the two countries and parties.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing, adding that he was not aware of specific arrangements on who the Chinese envoy, Song Tao, will meet while in the North. He did not specify what matters would be discussed.

The official Xinhua news agency earlier said Song, who heads the ruling Communist Party’s external affairs department, would leave for North Korea on Friday.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Nick Macfie

