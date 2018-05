BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that concerned parties should seize the opportunity to promote denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends at their trilateral summit with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (not in picture) at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Xinhua said Li made the remarks during a trilateral meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.