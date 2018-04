BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met North Korean Foreign Minster Ri Yong Ho in Beijing on Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry said on its microblog.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho leaves Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, after returning from talks in Sweden, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The ministry posted a picture of the two men shaking hands but did not provide further details.