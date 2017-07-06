FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Korea's Moon, China's Xi say North Korea's ICBM test 'unforgivable': Yonhap
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

South Korea's Moon, China's Xi say North Korea's ICBM test 'unforgivable': Yonhap

1 Min Read

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany July 5, 2017.Michele Tantussi

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed at a summit meeting on Thursday that North Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday was "unforgivable,", Yonhap news agency reported.

The leaders of the two countries also discussed stronger sanctions and pressure against North Korea at the meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Germany, Yonhap said.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.