China reiterates calls for South Korea to remove THAAD
September 21, 2017 / 5:23 AM / a month ago

China reiterates calls for South Korea to remove THAAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated to his South Korean counterpart Beijing’s demand for the removal of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wang made the comments during a meeting with Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering in New York on Wednesday, it added.

South Korea and the United States say THAAD is needed to defend against the threat of North Korea, but China says it will do nothing to reduce tension and its powerful radar system threatens the country’s security.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
