BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday that Beijing hopes Seoul continues to appropriately handle their dispute over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, state media said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) meets South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The installation of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system had angered China, which fears its powerful radar could look deep into China and threaten its own security.