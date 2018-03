BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday that all parties must seize the moment to advance talks between leaders of North and South Korea, and between North Korea and the United States.

FILE PHOTO - Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi speaks during a meeting with South Korea's National Security Advisor Chung Eui-Yong (not pictured) and South Korean ambassador to China Noh Young-min (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse on March 12, 2018 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool

Yang, visiting South Korea, also said that now is a crucial moment for alleviating the situation on the Korean peninsula, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.