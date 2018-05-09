FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 8:53 AM / in an hour

South Korea, China agree North Korea should be given aid if it denuclearizes: South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday North Korea should be guaranteed economic aid if it were to undertake complete denuclearization, a South Korean presidential official said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a joint news conference after trilateral summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Tokyo, May 9, 2018. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

“The two heads of state agreed the international society, including the United States, should help guarantee a bright future for North Korea like ensuring the regime’s security and economic development if North Korea completely denuclearizes,” Blue House official Yoon Young-chan told reporters.

Moon and Li, in Tokyo for a trilateral summit with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also agreed that South Korea and China could begin joint research to assess possible railway projects to connect the two countries, via North Korea, Yoon said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

