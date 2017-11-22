FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea, China to hold summit next month to mend ties
#World News
November 22, 2017 / 4:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea, China to hold summit next month to mend ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Beijing next month for a summit with China’s Xi Jinping as the two countries seek to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-In delivers a statement during the 19th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Summit on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related summits at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

The agreement was made during a meeting between South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, the ministry said.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, early this month, during which they agreed to another round of talks in the near future.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
