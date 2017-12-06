FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean President Moon to visit China Dec. 13-16: Xinhua
December 6, 2017 / 5:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korean President Moon to visit China Dec. 13-16: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit China from Dec. 13-16, China’s official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

Xinhua did not give further details but the visit will come at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The two countries are seeking to mend ties frayed by a year-long spat over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. The anti-missile system was deployed amid growing concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
