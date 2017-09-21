FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017

China says peaceful settlement for North Korea issue wanted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A peaceful settlement of the North Korean nuclear issue is in line with the common will of the international community, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday.

Wang and Pence “acknowledged the important consensuses both sides have on the denuclearization of the peninsula” and agreed to enhance communication over the issue, Xinhua said of the meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of a United Nations meeting in New York.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
