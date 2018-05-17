FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 2:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says U.S. should cherish opportunity for peace on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The measures North Korea has taken to ease tension on the Korean peninsula should be acknowledged, and all other parties, especially the United States, should cherish the opportunity for peace, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said.

FILE PHOTO: China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures during a signing ceremony in Beijing, China May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Pool/File Photo

Wang, a state councillor and foreign minister, made the comment on Wednesday in Paris, where he is on an official visit, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

