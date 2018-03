SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to China this week, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Kim visited China from Sunday to Wednesday with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, Yonhap said. It cited North Korea without elaborating.