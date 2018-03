BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister Wang Yi called on the United States and North Korea on Thursday to have talks as soon as possible and said peace must prevail, amid signs of easing tension over North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers media questions at the Uruguayan foreign ministry in Montevideo, Uruguay January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Stapff/File Photo

Wang made the comments during a news briefing as part of the annual meeting of China’s parliament.