BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China is happy to see signs of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and China will continue to play its role.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

He was speaking at his annual news conference at the end of the meeting of parliament.