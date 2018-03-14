China says hopes U.S.-North Korea will for talks will be maintained

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it hopes the political will for talks between the United States and North Korea will be maintained.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.