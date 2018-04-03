China says it hopes U.S., North Korea leaders meeting can advance smoothly

BEIJING (Reuters) - China hopes that a planned meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States can advance smoothly, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference after a meeting with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (not pictured) at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi, Vietnam April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kham

Wang, China’s foreign minister and a State Councillor, told reporters in Beijing that China hoped all sides cherish the opportunity.

The reasonable security concerns of all sides regarding the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula should be taken into account, he said.